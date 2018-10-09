Tue October 09, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
BISE Intermediate (Part 1) result 2018: Check Complete Results

BISE Intermediate (Part 1) result 2018: Check Complete Results
Cyclone Luban in Arabian Sea might impact Balochistan, Karachi: Met office

Cyclone Luban in Arabian Sea might impact Balochistan, Karachi: Met office
Zareen Khan rubbishes rumours of romance with Fakhar Zaman

Zareen Khan rubbishes rumours of romance with Fakhar Zaman

Another surgical strike?

Another surgical strike?
Government set to approach IMF for $8 to 10 bn package

Government set to approach IMF for $8 to 10 bn package
PM Imran Khan to launch ‘Clean and Green Pakistan’ campaign today

PM Imran Khan to launch ‘Clean and Green Pakistan’ campaign today
The Bangladesh model

The Bangladesh model
Experienced incompetence?

Experienced incompetence?
Price hike compulsion, no immediate remedy: PM

Price hike compulsion, no immediate remedy: PM
Buzdar to stay as CM till PTI govt lasts in Punjab: Imran

Buzdar to stay as CM till PTI govt lasts in Punjab: Imran

Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
October 9, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Sattar ‘ready to be booked in a thousand FIRs for highlighting public issues’

Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leader Dr Farooq Sattar has claimed that he was recently implicated in a police case because he raised his voice to highlight problems being faced by the public.

He said this while addressing on Monday a protest outside the Karachi Press Club held against the killing of a man by a Dow University’s bus. Sattar maintained that if siding with the oppressed was a crime under the Pakistan Penal Code, he may be booked in a thousand FIRs.

The MQM-P leader said the varsity and the provincial government were responsible for the accident as it was their responsibility to ensure that the bus was fit to ply on roads. A man, Asif Sheikh, was killed by the bus in a road accident while another man, Anis, was injured and receiving treatment at a hopsital, Sattar said.

The accident occurred near the National Medical Complex on Korangi Road on October 4. It is said that the accident was caused by the failure of brakes while the driver escaped from the scene.

The MQM-P leader asked the provincial government to bear expenses for the injured’s treatment and pay compensation to the heirs of the deceased. He also demanded that the driver be arrested and presented in a court of law to face a trial. He announced that he will continue to participate in demonstrations that raise humanitarian matters.

Sattar also mentioned the schoolgirl disappearance case for which he held a demonstration with the girl’s family and was later booked by the police on charges of rioting. He said he still stood with the girl’s father who had asked how a 14-year-old girl could elope with her boyfriend, as the police claimed.

Talking about the plight of residents living in housing colonies for government employees such as Martin Quarters and FC Area, the MQM-P leader demanded that Prime Minister Imran Khan ask the housing minister to resolve the issue amicably.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

#MeToo India: Watch Salman Khan's ridiculous reply when asked if he hit Aishwarya Rai

#MeToo India: Watch Salman Khan's ridiculous reply when asked if he hit Aishwarya Rai
Another actress accuses Alok Nath of sexual harassment, lends support to Vinta Nanda

Another actress accuses Alok Nath of sexual harassment, lends support to Vinta Nanda
Nana Patekar served notice by Indian commission for women

Nana Patekar served notice by Indian commission for women
Award-winning Indian lyricist Varun Grover accused of sexual harassment

Award-winning Indian lyricist Varun Grover accused of sexual harassment

Photos & Videos

Woman refutes Trump's sexist statement with catchy viral song

Woman refutes Trump's sexist statement with catchy viral song
#MeToo India: Watch Salman Khan's ridiculous reply when asked if he hit Aishwarya Rai

#MeToo India: Watch Salman Khan's ridiculous reply when asked if he hit Aishwarya Rai
Will Smith drives rickshaw on the streets of Mumbai

Will Smith drives rickshaw on the streets of Mumbai

Famed TV personality Alok Nath accused of harassment, rape

Famed TV personality Alok Nath accused of harassment, rape