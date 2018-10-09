Tue October 09, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
BISE Intermediate (Part 1) result 2018: Check Complete Results

BISE Intermediate (Part 1) result 2018: Check Complete Results
Cyclone Luban in Arabian Sea might impact Balochistan, Karachi: Met office

Cyclone Luban in Arabian Sea might impact Balochistan, Karachi: Met office
Zareen Khan rubbishes rumours of romance with Fakhar Zaman

Zareen Khan rubbishes rumours of romance with Fakhar Zaman

Another surgical strike?

Another surgical strike?
Government set to approach IMF for $8 to 10 bn package

Government set to approach IMF for $8 to 10 bn package
PM Imran Khan to launch ‘Clean and Green Pakistan’ campaign today

PM Imran Khan to launch ‘Clean and Green Pakistan’ campaign today
The Bangladesh model

The Bangladesh model
Experienced incompetence?

Experienced incompetence?
Price hike compulsion, no immediate remedy: PM

Price hike compulsion, no immediate remedy: PM
Buzdar to stay as CM till PTI govt lasts in Punjab: Imran

Buzdar to stay as CM till PTI govt lasts in Punjab: Imran

Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
October 9, 2018

Share

Advertisement

ANP to support Peoples Party in Karachi by-polls

The Awami National Party (ANP) has announced that it would support the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in the by-elections for Karachi’s four constituencies to be held this month.

The by-polls for NA-243 (East-II) and PS-87 (Malir-I) will take place on October 14, while the race for NA-247 (South-II) and PS-111 (South-V) are scheduled for October 21.

The decision was made during a meeting between ANP Sindh President Shahi Syed and a PPP delegation led by the party’s provincial general secretary, Waqar Mehdi, at the former’s residence, Mardan House, on Monday.

Key PPP leader Rashid Rabbani and the party’s by-election candidates were also present on the occasion, while ANP Sindh General Secretary Younas Buneri and district leaders Zor Talab Khan, Abdul Qayyum Salarzai and Anwar Zaib represented their party.

The PPP leaders requested that the ANP support the former’s candidates. Accepting the request, Syed agreed that an alliance should be forged between truly democratic and moderate political forces of the country in keeping with the requirement of the current times.

He directed the ANP leaders to ensure that every party worker at district and ward levels and all of their subsidiary organisations across the city make all-out efforts to help the PPP win the by-polls.

The National Assembly constituency NA-243 comprises Gulshan-e-Iqbal and Bahadurabad and the provincial assembly constituency PS-87 covers the rural areas of Malir. NA-247 comprises the Defence Housing Authority (DHA) and Burnes Road and PS-111 covers the DHA.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

#MeToo India: Watch Salman Khan's ridiculous reply when asked if he hit Aishwarya Rai

#MeToo India: Watch Salman Khan's ridiculous reply when asked if he hit Aishwarya Rai
Another actress accuses Alok Nath of sexual harassment, lends support to Vinta Nanda

Another actress accuses Alok Nath of sexual harassment, lends support to Vinta Nanda
Nana Patekar served notice by Indian commission for women

Nana Patekar served notice by Indian commission for women
Award-winning Indian lyricist Varun Grover accused of sexual harassment

Award-winning Indian lyricist Varun Grover accused of sexual harassment

Photos & Videos

Woman refutes Trump's sexist statement with catchy viral song

Woman refutes Trump's sexist statement with catchy viral song
#MeToo India: Watch Salman Khan's ridiculous reply when asked if he hit Aishwarya Rai

#MeToo India: Watch Salman Khan's ridiculous reply when asked if he hit Aishwarya Rai
Will Smith drives rickshaw on the streets of Mumbai

Will Smith drives rickshaw on the streets of Mumbai

Famed TV personality Alok Nath accused of harassment, rape

Famed TV personality Alok Nath accused of harassment, rape