Khadija shines as BD thump Pakistan Women

COX’S BAZAR, Bangladesh: Off-spinner Khadija Tul Kubra returned 6 for 20 to shoot Pakistan out for 94 before the Bangladesh batters knocked off the runs without fuss in their one-off One-day International.

The fixture, on the back of Pakistan’s 3-0 win in the four-match Twenty20 International series, was all Bangladesh’s as Khadija scripted a Pakistan batting collapse in just 34.5 overs at Sheikh Kamal Stadium in Cox’s Bazar.

Fargana Hoque then scored an 81-ball 48 as Bangladesh went over the line in just 29 overs for the loss of four wickets.Khadija’s was an outstanding achievement – the first five-wicket haul by a Bangladeshi woman in ODIs, and the best ODI figures by any Bangladeshi bowler, man or woman, ever. Mashrafe Mortaza’s 6/26 against Kenya back in August 2006 was the previous best.

She took charge after Lata Mondal, the right-arm medium pacer, had sent back Muneeba Ali after an opening stand of 38 runs.Ayesha Zafar was Khadija’s first victim, and then she sent back Nida Dar and Umaima Sohail before accounting for the dangerous Javeria Khan, Pakistan’s captain top-scoring for her team with 29. That made it four for her, and she finished up with the wickets of Sidra Nawaz and Nashra Sandhu.

Chasing 95 for victory, Bangladesh lost openers Ayasha Rahman and Sharmin Akhter quickly with just six runs on the board, but Fargana and Rumana Ahmed resurrected the chase with an 81-run stand for the third wicket.Rumana scored 34 and Fargana 48 before both of them fell on the same team score – 87. But Lata and Fahima Khatun scored the remaining runs quickly enough.

Pakistan Women won toss

Pakistan Women

Ayesha Zafar b Khadija 18

Muneeba Ali c Khadija b Lata 18

*Javeria Khan c & b Khadija 29

Sidra Ameen st Nigar b Rumana 4

Nida Dar c Salma b Khadija 3

Umaima Sohail c & b Khadija 0

Sana Mir lbw b Rumana 5

Natalia Pervaiz c Fargana b Jahanara 5

†Sidra Nawaz c Lata b Khadija 2

Nashra Sandhu b Khadija 0

Diana Baig not out 1

Extras (b 1, lb 2, w 6) 9

Total (all out, 34.5 overs) 94

Fall: 1-38, 2-50, 3-61, 4-76, 5-76, 6-84, 7-90, 8-93, 9-93, 10-94

Bowling: Jahanara 5-0-19-1 (w 2); Panna 3-0-13-0; Lata 4-1-11-1 (w 1); Salma 4-1-11-0 (w 2); Khadija 9.5-1-20-6 (w 1); Rumana 8-3-15-2; Fahima 1-0-2-0

Bangladesh Women

Ayasha Rahman lbw b Sana 0

Sharmin Akhter run out 3

Fargana Hoque lbw b Sana 48

*Rumana Ahmed b Diana 34

Lata Mondal not out 3

Fahima Khatun not out 5

Extras (w 2) 2

Total (4 wickets, 29 overs) 95

Yet to bat: †Nigar Sultana , Salma Khatun, Jahanara Alam, Panna Ghosh, Khadija Tul Kubra

Fall: 1-0, 2-6, 3-87, 4-87

Bowling: Sana 8-1-20-2; Natalia 5-1-12-0 (w 1); Nashra 4-0-20-0; Diana 6-1-18-1 (w 1); Nida 6-1-25-0

Result: Bangladesh Women won by 6 wickets

Man of the Match: Khadija Tul Kubra (Bangladesh)

Debut: Umaima Sohail (Pakistan)

Umpires: Sharfuddoula and Masudur Rahman (Bangladesh). Match referee: Neeyamur Rashid (Bangladesh)