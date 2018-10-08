KhUJ protest on Oct 9 against media curbs, journalists’ sacking

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Union of Journalists (KhUJ) has decided to hold protest demonstration on October 9 against the sacking of journalists and the threats to media outlets.

According to a press release, the decision was taken at a meeting of the KhUJ. The members of the Peshawar Press Club and KhUJ attended the meeting.

The meeting expressed deep concern over the hurdles in the way of freedom of the press in the country. They said that efforts were being made to stifle the press and prevent the journalists from performing their professional work.

The meeting also expressed concern over the strong-arm tactics used against the media houses that had to lay off working journalists. It decided that the journalists would stage protest outside the Peshawar Press Club on October 9.

The members of the civil society organisations, labour unions and political parties were also asked to attend the journalists’.