Talks with India best option: Qureshi

MULTAN: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has urged the United Nations to constitute a Commission of Inquiry to probe atrocities being committed by Indian forces in Held Kashmir on the basis of report presented by the UN Human Rights Commission. Addressing a press conference Sunday in Multan, he said the Kashmir issue has been in the limelight following presentation of the UNHR report.

Qureshi said he met the UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres during his visit to the United States and urged him to constitute a Commission of Inquiry for probing Indian atrocities in IHK. To a question about Pakistan’s relations with neighbours, the foreign minister said Pakistan wants good ties with India and restoration of talks is the best option to resolve all issues including poverty, education and construction of dams.

He said India’s backtracking on meeting of its foreign minister with Pakistani counterpart on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly is regrettable as it spoiled an opportunity of bringing both countries together. About his recent address in the UN General Assembly, the foreign minister said he presented Pakistan’s viewpoint in an effective manner. He said he observed a change in the attitude of the US administration. He said the relations between Pakistan and the US are improving gradually.

To another question about opposition leader in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif’s arrest, the foreign minister said the NAB and courts are independent institutions and cases against the opposition leader are not initiated by the PTI government.