NBP clinch CNS Hockey trophy

LAHORE: National Bank of Pakistan won the Chief of Naval Staff (CNS) Hockey Championship trophy beating Wapda in a penalty shoot-out after a full time 4-4 draw here at the National Hockey Stadium on Sunday.

The final presented an exciting contest between country's top two sides. National Bank went two goals ahead and each time Wapda reduced the margin to one. Eventually, with just two minutes before the final hooter, Wapda made it 4-4 to send the match into shootout. Here again, it ended equal after five shoots had been taken by the each side. Finally, National Bank won the final in the shoot-out sudden death.

National Bank made the initial inroads. In 3rd minute, Bilal Qadir squandered a good chance with a poor shot. Four minutes later he made amends by putting his side ahead with a good finish off a fine move.

Within two minutes, a banker forward was fell in the Wapda circle. The resulting penalty stroke was calmly converted by their captain Ammad Shakeel Butt, wrong footing the goalkeeper.Wapda reduced the margin in the 17th minute. A swift left side move culminated in Ajaz Ahmed flicking the ball in.

But just three minutes later, NBP restored the two goal advantage. A brilliant aerial ball covering more than 50 metres was collected well by Dilber near the Wapda circle. He then put it past the onrushing Wapda net minder. At half time National Bank was three goals up to one by Wapda.

Third quarter saw spectacular hockey at a fast pace. Just two minutes after the restart, an electrifying WAPDA raid rattled the bankers' defence and Irfan Jr slotted in from a close range to make it 3-2.Pole to pole game ensued. WAPDA, in particular, utilising both the wings, created some good chances but coulndnt get the desired result because of the the rival custodian Mazhar and poor finishing. National Bank also had a few opportunities. In the 43rd minute, Abubakr made it 4-2 converting his side's first penalty corner with a perfect high flick.

In the last quarter, Wapda had a penalty stroke of their own. Lanky international Aleem Bilal flicked it to goal keeper's left and it was 4-3. Wapda wasted four back to back PCs. When they couldnt make anything out of their seventh PC as well, it seemed all over. National Bank also made a few attacks. One of which saw a fast Wapda turn-over of which Shajeeh scored the equaliser in the 58th minute from a close range. It ended 4-4 and Shootout went out in favour of National Bank in the sudden death phase.

National Bank scorers were Arslan Qadir, Ammad Shakeel Butt, Dilber, Abubakr) and Wapda’s Ajaz Ahmed, M.Irfan Jr., Aleem Bilal, Shajeeh.

In the 3rd position match, SNGPL upset SSGC 4-1. In the match between two sister 'Gas' outfits, the inexperienced Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited with just a couple of junior internationals surprised Sui Southern Gas Company which is a formidable combination of senior and junior internationals.

In fact, no one was expecting such a one sided result and it was all due to the efforts of SNGPL goal-keeper who stopped some unbelievable attacks.

With the efforts of Navy that organised this tournament, it seems the PHF has got a backup goal-keeper in Hafiz Ali Rana Umair, who was declared the best man under the bars. He was also named the best goal-keeper of the third and fourth classification match that his team Sui Nothern Gas Pipelines Limited won against its sister organisation Sui Southern Gas Company.

SNGPL ran into a four goal lead. SSGC got a consolation goal netted by M.Rizwan Jr. Sui Northern got its goals through M.Farhan, Dawood, Suleman, Faisal Shah while Sui Southern one off M.Rizwan Jr.

Vice Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Kaleem Shaukat was the chief guest. He distributed the prizes. Navy's Sports Officer Lt Arif Aziz deserves special praise for organising the whole event in a befitting manner over the last one week.