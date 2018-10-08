Mon October 08, 2018
National

BR
Bureau report
October 8, 2018

PML-N activists protest against arrest of Shahbaz Sharif

PESHAWAR: The Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) activists on Sunday staged protest across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa against the arrest of party President Shahbaz Sharif.

The activists of Pakistan Muslim League-N Woman Wing staged a rally outside the Peshawar Press Club. Member National Assembly Shaheen Habibullah, Sobia Khan and Farah Khan led the protesters. The protesters chanted slogans against Imran Khan and the NAB.

Addressing the protesters, the PML-N leaders said the opposition was being victimised on behest of Prime Minister Imran Khan. They claimed that Shahbaz Sharif was arrested to malign PML-N before the by-polls.

The protesters reminded that Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Safdar and Captain (r) Safdar were arrested before the general elections but were released afterwards as nothing could be proved against them. They warned that PTI government would be brought on its knees once their activists take their protest to the street.

They said that they were waiting for the party leader's call in this regard. The protesters also condemned NAB's inaction against Zulfi Bukhari, Pervez Khattak and Aleem Khan. SWABI: PML-N activists staged protest at Karnal Sher Khan Chowk against the arrest of party president Shahbaz Sharif by NAB.

The activists gathered at PML-N district office and marched to Karnal Sher Khan Chowk where the leaders addressed the rally. Led by PML-N district president Shiraz Khan and district general secretary Dildar Khan, the demonstrators were holding placards inscribed with anti-government slogans.

They criticised the PTI government for harassing and arresting PML-N president Shahbaz Sharif and opposition leader in the National Assembly ahead of the upcoming by-election. "Shahbaz Sharif was arrested to pave the way for the ruling party candidates to win the by-poll," said one of the speakers.

MINGORA: PML-N activists here took out a protest rally here against the arrest of party president Shahbaz Sharif and called it a conspiracy against their party. The protesters marched from Nishat Chowk to Swat Press Club. They were holding placards and banners inscribed with slogans against the arrest of party president Shahbaz Sharif.

Led by party' district general secretary Habib Ali Shah, Irshad Khan, Abdul Ghafoor, Khan Roshan and others, the protesters chanted anti-government slogans and demanded immediate release of party president. They deprecated the arrest of party leader and termed it as a plot to hamper the electoral campaign of PML-N for the upcoming by-polls.

