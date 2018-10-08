KP govt to facilitate lower judiciary: minister

PESHAWAR: Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Human Rights Sultan Muhammad Khan said on Sunday that the government would spare no efforts to facilitate the lower judiciary.

An official communiqué said that the minister called on Peshawar High Court (PHC) Chief Justice Waqar Ahmad Seth here. He informed the chief justice about the efforts being taken to ensure the rule of law. Sultan Muhammad said that the government was striving to provide quick and inexpensive justice to the people.

He also informed the PHC chief justice about the steps being taken to ensure rule of law and improve the performance of law officers besides removing bottlenecks from the legal system to benefit the litigants.

During the meeting, the minister also discussed with the chief justice the issues of the legal fraternity, adding that no effort would be spared to facilitate the lawyer community. He also shed light on the efforts being made to extend the judiciary to the newly merged tribal districts so that the people from the erstwhile Federally Administered Tribal Areas (Fata) could also have access to quick justice. The minister also assured the chief justice that the provincial government respected decisions of the judiciary and would implement its verdicts in letter and spirit.