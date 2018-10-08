Fast and dangerous

It is time the Karachi traffic police took proper steps to put an end to reckless driving. Speeding motor cars and other vehicles in the streets of our thickly populated city are the big contributor to fatal road accidents. Only two days ago, a poor, old beggar narrowly escaped from being run over by a motor car going at a fast speed. The beggar was crossing the street when a car came dashing along at a speed above ninety kilometres an hour. Many women and children who try to cross the roads become victims to such reckless driving. There is no doubt that regulations regarding speed limit exist, but the drivers pay no heed. The police also take little or no notice of these offenders. This is the reason why accidents are almost a daily occurrence in the city. The police must strictly enforce the regulations regarding speed limit.

Yusra Zafar ( Karachi )