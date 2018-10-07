PPP decides to reopen ZAB reference

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has decided to reopen the pending reference to revisit the case of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto in the Supreme Court.

The PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will become a party for reopening the pending reference that was filed by former president Asif Ali Zardari in the Supreme Court over “judicial murder of Pakistan’s first elected prime minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto”.

“I decided to become a party in the pending reference in the Supreme Court to get a justice for Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto. The petition would be filed in the coming week,” Bilawal said while talking to reporters informally at Zardari House on Saturday. Responding to query on the arrest of Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif, Bilawal said that prima facie law was not followed for the arrest of Shahbaz Sharif.

“The procedure which was adopted for the arrest was not proper and rule of law was not followed,” he said.

Bilawal said the PPP has no issue with accountability, but there should not be political victimisation in the name of accountability, and if there were any allegations against Shahbaz Sharif then legal procedure should have been adopted.

To a question about the requisition filed by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) for summoning the National Assembly session, the PPP chairman said it was constitutional right of the opposition to file the requisition, and the PPP has no issue with it.

About the issue of head of Public Accounts Committee (PAC), Bilawal said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was running away from accountability.

“How it could be possible that the government nominee heads the committee to do his own government’s accountability,” he said, adding that it is the right of the opposition to head the PAC.