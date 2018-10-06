Govt expenditure reduced through austerity drive: Speaker KP Assembly

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Speaker Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani said on Friday the government had brought down official expenses through the austerity drive.

He said the expenses of Prime Minister House, Governor House and Chief Minister House have been reduced to a few lakh rupees per month. He was having an informal chat at a dinner hosted for journalists here Thursday night. The Speaker claimed the PTI leadership avoided lavish spending and adopted simplicity and austerity. He maintained that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-led governments at the Centre and in the province were following the austerity drive. Mushtaq Ghani said a committee has been constituted to ensure better utilisation of historical buildings like the Governor House.

He said it was also under consideration to establish a museum at the Governor House in Peshawar. The Speaker said he was planning to allocate offices to the opposition leader and parliamentary leaders of all the political parties at the newly constructed building of the assembly. He assured that an office would be provided to the press gallery members. He said that a shelter would be constructed outside the assembly hall to facilitate members of the electronic media.

Mushtaq Ghani said reforms would be introduced to improve the working of the provincial legislature. “You will definitely observe a change in the assembly affairs. We will take along all the political parties,” he asserted. Mushtaq Ghani said all stakeholders would be taken into confidence to bring positive changes and improve the affairs at the provincial legislature keeping in view the rich culture and golden traditions of KP. “My doors are always open for media persons and their suggestions will be heard and accommodated. I believe in cordial relations with the media and have followed this principle during my tenure as information minister in the previous setup,” he reminded. Earlier in the day, the Speaker while talking to the UNDP country director underlined the need for training Members Provincial Assembly (MPAs). He said lawmakers who were elected for the first time were reluctant to take part in the debate in the assembly. Mushtaq Ghani pointed out that majority of the MPAs were newcomers and needed proper training and study tours for their capacity-building so that they are able to actively take part in the debate and legislation.

The provincial government spokesman, Shaukat Yusufzai, who is also an MPA, was present on the occasion. The spokesman said the government wanted cordial relations with the media and would welcome constructive criticism so that things could be put in the right direction.