340-kanal forest land reclaimed in clean-up drive

LAHORE: On the forth day, district administration Lahore has successfully completed its anti-encroachment operation in the metropolitan city and retrieved a piece of 340-kanal worth millions of rupees here Friday.

Officials said the land was retrieved from farmers of Anno Bhatti, who had cultivated the crops of potatoes, corn and others on this state land of Forest Department. Similarly, team second conducted operation in Dharampura and removed sheds, oversize bill boards and encroached areas. AC City Safdar Virk headed the operation in Anno Bhatti along with officials of MCL, Police and Forest.

Lahore Deputy Commissioner Capt (R) Anwar-ul-Haq visited Dharampura to inspect the anti-encroachment operation and said the district administration had been continuing the operation impartially and it had retrieved more than 475-kanal state land worth Rs7 billions from different parts of the city during the operation starting from 2nd of October. “

So far as Anno Bhatti operation is concerned, it is a piece of 340-kanal of Forest Department which has been handed over to the department after retrieval, which is going to grow different plants on this retrieved land, the DC added. He said that district administration would continue this operation.

reunited: The National Highways & Motorway Police, Central Zone, officers reunited a seven-year old missing child with his family. Patrolling officers of Motorway Police beat 20 found the child weeping alongside the road. He told them his name was Faraz and his father’s name Muhammad Ajmal but he was unable to tell his home address.

After hectic efforts, the officers traced his father and handed over the child to him.

Central Zone DIG Ahmad Arslan Malik appreciated the performance of the officers.

accidents: The Punjab Emergency Service/Rescue 1122 responded to 865 road accidents in all 36 districts of the province during the last 24 hours. Seven people died and 966 suffered injuries. Out of the injured, 590 were badly injured and removed to hospitals. As many as 369 slightly injured victims were treated on the spot by the rescue medical teams.

rewarded: On the directions of Inspector General of Police, Punjab, Muhammad Tahir, Punjab Additional IG Operations Sajjad Hassan Manj distributed cash prizes among the officials and officers who did exemplary services during general election 2018.

A ceremony was held in the honour of the officers and officials of Central Control Room and Operations Branch, who performed their duties with a commitment during general election 2018. The Punjab additional IG operations said police worked round the clock to ensure law and order during election and no untoward incident took place in any district of the province.

He also directed all the police officers to ensure tight security for the upcoming by-election and Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS). charas seized: Shahdara police claimed to have arrested five drug peddlers and seized 28 kg charas from their possession. The arrested accused would supply charas to the drug pushers in various parts of the city.

discipline: The city traffic police continued its awareness campaign on a fifth day for the implementation of lane and line discipline on The Mall. An awareness walk was also held and pamphlets distributed among the road users. Meanwhile, Chief Traffic Officer Liaqat Ali Malik said the amount of traffic fines had not been increased.