Sat October 06, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Trump's latest video is the most bizarre thing on internet today

Trump's latest video is the most bizarre thing on internet today
Dar’s ‘darlings’ shown the door

Dar’s ‘darlings’ shown the door
Appointment of top bureaucrats: Powers to PM, CMs to be curtailed

Appointment of top bureaucrats: Powers to PM, CMs to be curtailed
Imran advised to copy Bangladeshi model instead of Swedish

Imran advised to copy Bangladeshi model instead of Swedish
What Fawad Hassan Fawad disclosed about Shehbaz Sharif at NAB office?

What Fawad Hassan Fawad disclosed about Shehbaz Sharif at NAB office?
Zartaj Gul, five other ministers, take oath as federal cabinet members

Zartaj Gul, five other ministers, take oath as federal cabinet members

PTI govt decides to nominate Fakhar Imam as PAC chairman

PTI govt decides to nominate Fakhar Imam as PAC chairman
Prime Minister's 100-days agenda progress tracker website launched

Prime Minister's 100-days agenda progress tracker website launched
Fawad Chaudhry was earning more as anchor than as minister now

Fawad Chaudhry was earning more as anchor than as minister now
Shehbaz Sharif arrested in Ashiana Company scam

Shehbaz Sharif arrested in Ashiana Company scam

National

Obaid Abrar Khan
October 6, 2018

Share

Advertisement

10,000 students registered in Huawei ICT competition

Islamabad: Around 10,000 students of around 50 universities from all over the country have been registered in Huawei 3rd ICT competition 2018. The competition will start from October 15.

To promote ICT in Pakistan Huawei in collaboration with Higher Education Commission (HEC) has launched 3rd ICT competition 2018.

Huawei has invited colleges and universities in Pakistan to participate in the ICT competition to promote the ICT industry technology certification, and develop the local ICT industry talent and ecosystem.

Huawei has also collaborated with the Higher Education Commission of Pakistan to launch the Huawei Authorized information and Network Academy (HAINA) program. This program provides opportunities to promote studies of advanced technologies through R&D and adopt Huawei’s globally renowned university-enterprise cooperation model.

In 2018, the 3rd ICT competition will aim to motivate more students into registering for the competition and polish their ICT talent. Huawei will focus on holding awareness seminars, workshops and preliminary rounds of this year’s competition at Pakistan’s 14 running HAINAs starting from this month.

In first phase 5,000 out of 10,000 students will take the preliminary test on October 15, out of which 500 students will appear for the e-learning test. The top 100 students will take the lab test. The most competitive 6 students will be selected for the international round which will be held in Huawei headquarters in Shenzhen, China.

The competition is part of Huawei’s long standing effort to have a positive impact on the community in the Pakistan. Huawei has already implemented a Seeds for the Future programme to offer training and internships to promising students across the region.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Pakistan´s Yasir targets 20 Australian scalps, series win

Pakistan´s Yasir targets 20 Australian scalps, series win
Kuldeep five-for gives India record Test win against West Indies

Kuldeep five-for gives India record Test win against West Indies
Saudi crown prince dismisses Trump remarks about reliance on US

Saudi crown prince dismisses Trump remarks about reliance on US
Sonam Kapoor takes a break from Twitter

Sonam Kapoor takes a break from Twitter

Photos & Videos

Video: Shadab Khan has his birthday cake smashed in his face

Video: Shadab Khan has his birthday cake smashed in his face
Sonam Kapoor takes a break from Twitter

Sonam Kapoor takes a break from Twitter

Shilpa Shetty unveils the reason behind her Bollywood hiatus

Shilpa Shetty unveils the reason behind her Bollywood hiatus

PML-N delegation calls for NA session over Shehbaz Sharif's custody

PML-N delegation calls for NA session over Shehbaz Sharif's custody