10,000 students registered in Huawei ICT competition

Islamabad: Around 10,000 students of around 50 universities from all over the country have been registered in Huawei 3rd ICT competition 2018. The competition will start from October 15.

To promote ICT in Pakistan Huawei in collaboration with Higher Education Commission (HEC) has launched 3rd ICT competition 2018.

Huawei has invited colleges and universities in Pakistan to participate in the ICT competition to promote the ICT industry technology certification, and develop the local ICT industry talent and ecosystem.

Huawei has also collaborated with the Higher Education Commission of Pakistan to launch the Huawei Authorized information and Network Academy (HAINA) program. This program provides opportunities to promote studies of advanced technologies through R&D and adopt Huawei’s globally renowned university-enterprise cooperation model.

In 2018, the 3rd ICT competition will aim to motivate more students into registering for the competition and polish their ICT talent. Huawei will focus on holding awareness seminars, workshops and preliminary rounds of this year’s competition at Pakistan’s 14 running HAINAs starting from this month.

In first phase 5,000 out of 10,000 students will take the preliminary test on October 15, out of which 500 students will appear for the e-learning test. The top 100 students will take the lab test. The most competitive 6 students will be selected for the international round which will be held in Huawei headquarters in Shenzhen, China.

The competition is part of Huawei’s long standing effort to have a positive impact on the community in the Pakistan. Huawei has already implemented a Seeds for the Future programme to offer training and internships to promising students across the region.