No headway on Afghan front without Pakistan: Qureshi

By monitoring report

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has reminded the Trump administration that any headway on the Afghan imbroglio is not possible without Pakistan.

Speaking to reporters in Washington before leaving for Pakistan, Qureshi said Pakistan had braved undue US criticism for over one year but now positive vibes were coming from there.

Talking about his talks with the US National Security Advisor John Bolton and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, the spokesman said these deliberations were moving in a positive direction.

“There has been a visible change in how the US conducted talks this time. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was ready to listen to what Pakistan had to stay, especially after his visit to Islamabad last month,” he said.

“This is why a second major meeting was held within a month,” he said.

Meanwhile, speaking at the weekly press conference here, Foreign Office spokesman Dr Muhammad Faisal said the foreign minister had categorically stated that Pakistan would not compromise on its national interest. The spokesman said there had been no change in Pakistan’s stand as far as the case of Dr Shakeel Afridi was concerned. But there’s confusion because at the same time the spokesman said Pakistan was ready to take up this issue with the US. Talking about Pakistan’s eastern neighbour, the spokesman said Indian Sikh pilgrims will be the losers and will also be deprived of an opportunity to visit their holy shrine in Kartarpur if India refuses to engage with Pakistan and finalises the modalities of this proposal.