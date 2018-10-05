Razmak Cadet College convocation: Governor urges students to acquire modern education

PESHAWAR: Governor Shah Farman has lauded the role of Cadet College, Razmak in the promotion of quality education and urged the students to acquire science and technology education to meet the modern-day challenges.

“Cadet College, Razmak, has always been one of the first priorities of the talented students,” he said while addressing the convocation ceremony of the institution on its premises.

The governor said, “No effort will be spared to enable the college to maintain its respectable status amongst the contemporary institutions across the country”.

The ceremony was also attended by parliamentarians, tribal elders and parents of the cadets besides the GOC-7 Division Maj-Gen Mumtaz Hussain.

Appreciating the presence of a large number of tribal elders at the ceremony, Shah Farman said that the people of tribal districts deserved appreciation for their contribution in the restoration of stability and development process. The government, he said, would never disappoint them when it comes to progress and prosperity of their respective areas as well. The governor also lauded the parents of the cadets for their role in ensuring a better future for their children.