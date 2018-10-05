KP pavilion attracts visitors as Pakistan Travel Mart ends

PEHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pavilion attracted a large number of tourists and visitors including foreigners during the three-day Pakistan Travel Mart 2018.

The Tourism Department showcased cultural and traditional items, handicrafts, Kalash culture and costumes, documentaries, brochures, pamphlets and posters on heritage and history, tourist and scenic spots were put on display at the KP Pavilion set up by the Tourism Department.

Speaking at a conference at the Pakistan Travel Mart 2018 in Karachi, Senior Minister Muhammad Atif Khan, who also has the portfolio of Sports, Tourism, Archaeology, Culture, Museums and Youth Affairs, said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-led provincial government had taken various steps to make tourism sector a driving force in the growth of economy and building soft image of Pakistan.

The conference titled “Travel bloggers & Impact of social Media” was addressed by Sindh Minister for Culture and Tourism Syed Sardar Ali Shah, Punjab Minister for Education and Tourism Raja Yasir H. Sarfaraz, Gilgit-Baltistan Minister for Tourism Fida Khan and others.

“Keeping in view the strength of KP province having four seasons and terrain from mountains to deserts, snow-bound peaks to mighty rivers and forests, we are focused on developing infrastructure and building capacities of

human resources to fully exploit this lucrative and huge revenue-generating sector,” Atif Khan said.

He said that they were striving hard to put the tourism sector on the right track for which many projects had been planned to boost it further.

“Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is blessed with abundant natural resources, which make the province a preferred destination for both the domestic and international tourists,” he added.

The senior minister also briefed the participants about the initiatives to be taken by the provincial government and the department for the promotion of tourism.

The visitors and tourists including foreigners enjoyed traditional and folk music, cultural items, traditional cuisines and a lot of more at the KP Pavilion.

Besides Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Balochistan, Sindh, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir participated in the event as well.