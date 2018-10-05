Talking to the US

After focusing mainly on Kashmir and Pakistan’s poor relations with India in his UN General Assembly speech, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi turned his attention to his US hosts in the final days of his trip. Meetings with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and National Security Adviser John Bolton as well as a speech at the United States Institute of Peace showed just how difficult a mission it is to repair ties with India. In Qureshi’s second meeting with Pompeo – the first having taken place in Islamabad last month – the main topic of discussion was Afghanistan. It has long been Pakistan’s position that the only way to end the war in Afghanistan is through a negotiated settlement with the Afghan Taliban. The US is coming around to this view too, although it is still basing its relations with Pakistan on the condition that we take immediate and decisive action against the Afghan Taliban and Haqqani Network. It is telling that the two sides issued separate statements rather than a joint communiqué after the meeting, showing that they still remain far apart on most issues. Qureshi admitted in his USIP address that Afghanistan was at the centre of his talks with US officials and it seems as if little progress was made in wooing the US.

As with everything in the region, Pakistan’s ties with the US are greatly influenced by India. The Trump administration’s turn away from Pakistan has been dictated by its desire for closer ties to India. Qureshi said while in the US that there is no reason for the Americans to abandon “old friends” like Pakistan even as they make newer friends but that is unlikely to happen as long as Pakistan remains so close to the US’ arch rival in the region – China. Qureshi believes that any improvement in ties with the US – including a restoration of security aid – is dependent on an improvement in the situation in Afghanistan. But even this might be too optimistic. Lines of influence in the region have clearly been drawn, with Pakistan on the Chinese side and India teaming up with the US to extend its control in Afghanistan. An end to the war in Afghanistan and even a withdrawal of American/Nato troops is unlikely to change this dynamic. While we should continue to strive for better ties with every country, perhaps there should also be recognition that Pakistan and the US do not usually share the same national interests any more.