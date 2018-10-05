Kaghan receives first snowfall of winter

MANSEHRA: The mountainous parts of Kaghan valley on Thursday received the first snowfall of the season, making it more attractive for the tourists.

The Babusar Top, Malka-i-Parbat and other high mountainous parts of Kaghan valley received the snowfall. Sardar Aftab, a local resident, said that the valley received a snowfall intermittently the entire day.

"The snowfall at Malka-i-Parbat, which is passing behind Lake Saiful Muluk and could be seen from Naraan, is an amazing scene of the beauty of nature," said the resident.