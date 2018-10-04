Get ready to pay heavy fines

Islamabad: Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) is planning to charge heavy fines from traffic violators compatible with Punjab’s new traffic regulations.

Talking to this agency, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Furrukh Rashid said that the idea to increase the fine amount had been proposed to the quarters concerned, with the request to enhance the maximum penalty to Rs5,000 to rein in the motorists who blatantly and deliberately break the law.

Earlier, the ITP was imposing fines of Rs100 to Rs500 on bike riders, however now Rs500 fine will be imposed to those not wearing helmets and as much as Rs5000 fine to be imposed to those breaking red light signals.

In light of the newly proposed fines which amount to an increase of approximately 900 per cent, who would dare now to flout traffic rules, he remarked.

The Ministry of Interior Affairs had asked for comments on the summary received from the federal capital police, seeking a comparison of fines in Punjab and Islamabad, he added.