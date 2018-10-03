Mini-budget: Govt responses are childish, says Bilawal

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Tuesday termed the government response to the opposition concerns on the mini-budget “Childish’ and said how one could support the government in Parliament when they responded unsatisfactory to the concerns of the opposition.

“The government responses in Parliament are childish and if the government does not address the concerns raised by the opposition on the amended finance bill, the opposition will not support the government,” he said in an informal chat with the newsmen at the Parliament House on Tuesday.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari while responding to a question said the government is leveling allegation as if it is still in the opposition.

The PPP chairman said that the opposition had raised the genuine concerns on the finance bill in Parliament and rather than responding it properly the government replies like a childish attitude. “They are making the allegations as they still think themselves as an opposition,” he said.

Asked about the Accountability Court order regarding auction of Ishaq Dar’s assets, Bilawal Bhutto avoided to respond saying that he was not following this case.

To a question whether the PPP and the PML-N will go in electoral alliance in bye-elections, the PPP chairman said the opposition parties are in contact and talks are going on seat-to-seat basis.