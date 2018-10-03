Mishal, Ahmad hit tons for Faisalabad Under-19s

ISLAMABAD: Mishal Khan (134) and Ahmad Butt (101) struck centuries as Faisalabad took the first innings lead against Karachi Blues in their triangular stage match of the Inter-Region Under-19 Three-Day Cricket Tournament at the Mirpur Stadium on Tuesday.

Thanks to two centuries, Faisalabad reached 396-9 in response to Karachi Blues’ first innings total of 290. Karachi were then left struggling at 68-5 when stumps were drawn for the second day.

Karachi still required another 39 runs to ask Faisalabad bat again with five wickets and a day to spare.

Scores in brief: At Mirpur Stadium (AJK): Karachi Blues 290 all out in 73.3 overs (Ali Nasim 138; Muhammad Suliman Shafqat 5-100, Yousaf Khan 3-66, Ali Mustafa 2-57) and 68-5 in 23.1 overs (Muhammad Mustafa 19, Muhammad Suliman Shafqat 2-19). Faisalabad Region 396-9 in 83 overs (Mishal Khan 134, Ahmed Butt 101; Muhammad Mustafa 5-104).