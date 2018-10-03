Easy win for Karachi in women basketball

ISLAMABAD: Karachi defeated Rawalpindi 46-23 in the National Basketball Championship for Women match at the Hamidi Hall on Tuesday.

Zuha played well for Rawalpindi and scored 12 points while Naziha from Karachi outwitted others by scoring 11 points. Karachi ultimately won the match easily.

Hazara overpowered Hyderabad 18-5 in another match of the day. Maria was the top scorer for Hazara with 10 points.

Wapda outclassed Karachi by 37 points. Wapda scored a total of 49 points against 12 caged by Karachi. Sehrish from Wapda scored eight points while Mehru and Hijab followed with six points each.

Army beat Lahore 58-34 in another entertaining match. Kashifa (Army) scored 14 points and Sakha from Lahore got eight points.