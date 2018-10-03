Newly-appointed Punjab chief secretary assumes charge

LAHORE: Newly-appointed Punjab Chief Secretary Yousaf Naseem Khokhar, a BS-22 officer of the Pakistan Administrative Service (PAS), assumed the charge of his office Tuesday evening.

Yousaf Naseem Khokhar has replaced Akbar Hussain Durrani, a BS-22 officer of (PAS), who already has been transferred and directed to report to Establishment Division until further orders.

Yousaf Naseem belongs to 11th Common and was posted as interior secretary. According to the notification of the Establishment Division, Yousaf Naseem Khokhar, presently posted as secretary Interior Division, has been transferred and posted as Punjab chief secretary with immediate effect. Interestingly, sources said Naseem Khokhar’s name was not included in the panel. Meanwhile, Establishment Division also issued transfer and posting orders of BS-22 officer (PAS) Maj Azam Suleman Khan (retd), (awaiting posting), who has been posted as secretary Interior Division. Moreover, notification regarding posting him as secretary Climate Change Division has been cancelled.