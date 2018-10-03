Call to dispatch relief to Indonesian quake victims

PESHAWAR: Expressing grief over the loss of precious lives in the earthquake in Indonesia, Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) head Aftab Sherpao on Tuesday asked the federal government to dispatch relief goods for the earthquake-hit people.

In a statement, he said that the 7.5 magnitude earthquake coupled with tsunami played havoc with the lives and properties of the Indonesians, leaving hundreds of people dead and injured.

Aftab Sherpao asked the government to send medical teams and relief items to Indonesia to mitigate the sufferings of the affectees.

He said the QWP leadership and its workers were deeply saddened by the loss of precious lives in the earthquake.

Aftab Sherpao said that Pakistan had brotherly relations with Indonesia so the government must provide relief to the earthquake-stricken people. “Pakistanis share the grief of the Indonesians at this critical juncture,” he maintained.