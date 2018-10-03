SHO suspended

PESHAWAR: The capital city police officer suspended the station house officer of Bhanamari Police Station for negligence and directed him to report to the Police Lines on Tuesday.

An official said that there were complaints that the cops of Bhanamari Police Station had arrested one Hussain on charges of selling drugs and tortured him in custody.

An inquiry was ordered after the complaint. Capital City Police Officer Qazi Jamilur Rehman on the basis of the recommendations of the inquiry committee suspended the SHO Ijaz Nabi and ordered departmental action against him.