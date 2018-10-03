‘Eat well, drink wisely to ward off heart ailment’

Islamabad : The Professor of Cardiology and Chief Executive of Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology (RIC), Dr General Azhar Mahmood Kayani, has urged the people to pledge for eating well and drinking wisely for warding off heart ailment.

He has asked the people to go for pledging five things for the purpose. The other four are promise to get more active, promise to say no to smoking, promise to keep diabetes and blood pressure in control and promise to lose weight and keep BMI appropriate.

The General who is renowned cardiologist in his own right was talking here about the heart disease. He reminded the public sector’s RIC is leading cardiac institute working since 2013. Patient’s welfare and public education for prevention of cardiac diseases is the utmost priority of RIC. He reminded that the cardiac diseases are preventable and non communicable diseases.

This year the world heart federation has given the slogan of “MY HEART YOUR HEART” “MAKE A PROMISE”. Public was advised to follow religiously what the doctors advise them. The World heart day was celebrated at RIC.

Gen Azhar Kayani gave health awareness talk. He focused on use of healthy diet and increase physical activity. He advised the people to make an emergency kit ready which everyone should keep Asprin, Angisid and Deponit Patch to use in case of sudden heart attack.

The cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) demonstration was given by emergency department of the RIC, to educate people about basic life support in case of sudden cardiac arrest. A symbolic walk was done at RIC which included representative from Health Care Professionals, Media and General Public. Participants were holding banners displaying healthy diet, No Smoking more physical activity. Pamphlets were distributed among public describing how to take care of our heart.