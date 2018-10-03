Wasa ordered to stop supply to defaulting hotels

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Tuesday directed Wasa Managing Director Syed Zahid Aziz to stop water supply to five star hotels which are not ready to pay the aquifer charges to the government over the usage of the drinking water.

“It is hooliganism if the government is not paid charges against the drinking water”, “everyone will pay the price of underground water” Justice Ali Akbar Qureshi remarked while hearing different petitions seeking direction to stop or devise a mechanism to control the use of drinking water being wasted by the government departments as well as individuals through washing all main roads of the city, watering plants with clean water and through washing vehicles by the private service stations.

The judge issued notices to secretary Defence Housing Authority (DHA) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Cantonment Board by January 4 to explain what measures they had taken for conservation of drinking water at their level. He also directed Wasa MD to submit report on how many unnecessary tube-wells are functioning in parks, educational institutions and other places which are causing wastage of drinking water.

As the proceedings commenced, Wasa MD informed the court that different committees had been constituted for different tasks, including “Punjab Water Conservation Committee” which is the main one that will work for saving water. Justice Qureshi directed that the chief secretary should be conveyed that the heads of committees will submit report in every 15 days explaining what collective measures they had taken to save drinking water from its wastage.

Over Justice Qureshi’s query regarding the current status of watercourses leading to the parks, additional secretary Irrigation Shahid Saleem informed the court that FC College, Punjab University, Governor House, Aitchison College, Model Town Park, estate guest house, PHA green belts and parks, are supplied canal water through watercourses. While some rest like Lawrence Garden, GOR, Jillani Park and some others are not supplied canal water owing to some construction issues. He said they have need of some funds for construction work on watercourses leading to said few points where canal water is not being supplied.

However, the judge directed to complete the work and inform the court if funds are not released them for the purpose. The judge asked Mr Saleem how many tube-wells are working in Punjab University, he said 12 tube-wells are working. However, Mr Saleem also promised to inform the court after checking the exact number of tube-wells working in Governor House and State Guest House. Meanwhile, Justice Qureshi directed Wasa MD to inform the court by coming Thursday that how many unnecessary tube-wells are working which could be closed immediately.

“Whether or not Gymkhana is paying aquifer charges”, what is the status of “Gymkhana and a Royal Palm” asked Justice Qureshi on which Shahid Saleem informed the court that the canal water could not be taken to Gymkhana owing to its up level from the ground while the efforts could be made to take the canal water to the hotel. At this, Justice Qureshi summoned representative of hotel to know what measures they had taken for conservation of drinking water. Wasa MD sought some police officials for collecting water bills being served to the hotels, industry sector. At this, the judge ordered to CCPO to provide Wasa MD police officials for the purpose.

Housing Societies

Meanwhile, the judge, hearing a petition for granting legal status to the housing societies of Punjab, sought details from LDA of legal or illegal housing societies. “The departments are sleeping, no aquifer charges are being paid for using drinking water being used by the housing societies” Justice Qureshi remarked. However, the judge summoned secretary local government in person.