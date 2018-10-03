Wed October 03, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
PM Imran Khan opts for fewer staff, his ministers enjoy bloated offices

PM Imran Khan opts for fewer staff, his ministers enjoy bloated offices
NAB list of Dar’s properties: 17 out of 25 properties donated or sold out

NAB list of Dar’s properties: 17 out of 25 properties donated or sold out
Saudi oil sought on deferred payment

Saudi oil sought on deferred payment
After Falooda vendor a student becomes millionaire as FIA finds Rs170mn in his account

After Falooda vendor a student becomes millionaire as FIA finds Rs170mn in his account
Saudi Arabia desires to invest in alternative energy sector in Pakistan

Saudi Arabia desires to invest in alternative energy sector in Pakistan
Massive power outage hits parts of Karachi

Massive power outage hits parts of Karachi
Former model accuses Ronaldo of rape, football star calls it 'fake news'

Former model accuses Ronaldo of rape, football star calls it 'fake news'
Cost of CPEC’s Railways ML-I project brought down by $2 bn: Sheikh Rashid

Cost of CPEC’s Railways ML-I project brought down by $2 bn: Sheikh Rashid
Reflections from the UNGA

Reflections from the UNGA
Pakistan’s Shafqat Amanat Ali sings Gandhi’s favourite hymn in tribute to Indian leader

Pakistan’s Shafqat Amanat Ali sings Gandhi’s favourite hymn in tribute to Indian leader

National

OC
Our Correspondent
October 3, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Call to dispatch relief goods to Indonesian quake victims

PESHAWAR: Expressing grief over the loss of precious lives in the earthquake in Indonesia, Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) head Aftab Sherpao on Tuesday asked the federal government to dispatch relief goods for the earthquake-hit people.

In a statement, he said that the 7.5 magnitude earthquake coupled with tsunami played havoc with the lives and properties of the Indonesians, leaving hundreds of people dead and injured. Aftab Sherpao asked the government to send medical teams and relief items to Indonesia to mitigate the sufferings of the affectees.

He said the QWP leadership and its workers were deeply saddened by the loss of precious lives in the earthquake. Sherpao said that Pakistan had brotherly relations with Indonesia so the government must provide relief to the earthquake-stricken people. “Pakistanis share the grief of the Indonesians at this critical juncture,” he maintained.

Criticising the government for its inaction, he said the federal government should help the people of Indonesia in this hour of the trial. He said the affectees needed clean drinking water, tents, medicines and food.

Aftab Sherpao said the federal government had offered to provide humanitarian assistance to India when the Kerala state was hit by devastating floods recently but no such offer was made to the Muslim country. Quoting media reports, he said the quake-hit people were running short of food and clean drinking water.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

First trailer for mirror Image horror film 'Look Away' released

First trailer for mirror Image horror film 'Look Away' released
US First Lady Melania Trump touches down in Africa

US First Lady Melania Trump touches down in Africa
Dybala hat-trick as Juventus overrun Young Boys without Ronaldo

Dybala hat-trick as Juventus overrun Young Boys without Ronaldo
‘Indus Blues’ trailer reminisces fading folk musical instruments of Pakistan

‘Indus Blues’ trailer reminisces fading folk musical instruments of Pakistan

Photos & Videos

‘Manikarnika' teaser reveals embattled Kangana Ranaut as the fierce Rani

‘Manikarnika' teaser reveals embattled Kangana Ranaut as the fierce Rani

Riz Ahmed's dropping a song and it's titled 'Mogambo'

Riz Ahmed's dropping a song and it's titled 'Mogambo'

Pakistani artist eyes another Guinness by making artwork made of pencils

Pakistani artist eyes another Guinness by making artwork made of pencils

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas off for a romantic getaway in Jodhpur

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas off for a romantic getaway in Jodhpur