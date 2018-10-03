Outsiders behind proposed sit-in: Peshawar varsity

PESHAWAR: The administration of the University of Peshawar (UoP) on Tuesday declared that planning has been made to foil the students' proposed protest. The announcement was made by acting provost of the university Saifullah in the presence of other officials at a press conference.

The official alleged the outsiders were behind the protesting students. He claimed that during the crackdown they had got vacated the university hostels from the outsiders, who have now joined hands to stage protest against the university administration.

The protesting students, on the other hand, rubbished the administration's claim and said all of them were genuine students of the university and they have gathered under the banner of Muttahida Talaba Mahaz.

The university administration was earning a bad name for the historic institution by making such naive claims, said one of the protesting students. The students condemned the university administration for its recent crackdown on hostels, hike in fees, the revival of self-finance scheme and other issues.