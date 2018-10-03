ADB delegation visits Railway Ministry

Islamabad: A delegation of Asian Development Bank (ADB), headed by Ko Sakamovo, Transport Specialist visited Ministry of Railways on Tuesday. During the meeting ADB showed interest in up gradation of Pakistan Railways (PR). The members told that ADB is providing technical assistance to PR through Pakistan Railways Strategic Plan (PRSP). On the other hand Pakistan Railways sought held saying ADB can help in replacing its old fleet of locomotives in next 10 years and procurement of passenger and freight wagons. PR also showed interest in upgrading ML 2, ML 3, branch lines (Shangla and Shorkot section) and connectivity of Gawader to Besima through railway line.