Upgradation of education evaluation system stressed

Islamabad: A five-day training workshop on 'Semester System Guidelines' for teachers of the Federal Directorate of Education colleges began at the International Islamic University in collaboration with the Higher Education Commission.

The opening ceremony of the event was held at the Allama Iqbal Auditorium of the IIU's Faisal Masjid campus. Prof. Dr. Muhammad Masoom Yasinzai, Rector, IIU, Prof. Dr. Ahmed Yousif Al Draiweesh, President, IIU and Dr. Raza Chohan, Director General, Academics, HEC, addressed to the training participants on the occasion.

The ceremony was also attended by Prof. Dr. Tahir Khalily, Vice President (Academics), IIU, Deans, Director Generals, Directors, Chairpersons of various Departments of IIU faculties, Directors from Higher Education Commission (HEC), FDE Training Director Sadia Adnan, faculty members from colleges of Federal Directorate of Education and a large number of students attended the opening ceremony of this training workshop.

Prof Masoom Yasinzai said provision of updated knowledge to the students in educational institutions was the prime responsibility of teaching faculty and adoption of upgraded evaluation system, and use of latest teaching methodology is the need of the hour.

He added that IIU is concentrating on vision of attaining academic excellence and such refresher training courses designed for the 1st time by Institute of Professional Development (IPD), IIU in collaboration with Higher Education Commission (HEC), will enhance the capacity and professional capabilities of teaching faculty of Colleges of Federal Directorate of Education in twin cities.

In addition to the efforts of HEC for the capacity building of teachers, Dr. Masoom proposed to launch MS Degree by IIU in Teaching of various subjects, specifically to be designed for the college teachers of capital area and requested President, IIU to take further initiatives in this regard.

IIU president Prof Ahmed Yousif Al Draiweesh lauded the pivotal role of HEC for taking such initiatives for starting trainings and refresher courses for the FDE college teachers at the IIU and congratulated team of Institute of Professional Development (IPD), IIU for organising this important training workshop for the college teachers of twin cities.

He added that the University is focusing on academic research and social work in the entire fields of education whereas, launching of this teachers training workshop was also one of the biggest achievement for the University.