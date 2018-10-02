Tue October 02, 2018
Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
October 2, 2018

5,000 e-challans daily in City

LAHORE: Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) has said citizens can start depositing E-challan fines from Tuesday (today) in any branch of Bank of Punjab.

All first-phase E-challans were given a one-time relaxed cutoff date of Oct 12 as earlier announced. PSCA is likely to secure similar arrangements with National Bank of Pakistan in addition to an online payment solution in near future, said PSCA spokesperson. The online application will also provide details of E-challans and traffic violations against the vehicle registration number to the users, he added.

So far five thousand E-challans are being issued in Lahore on daily basis. The credits of successful completion of the first phase of E-challaning initiative go to the Punjab chief secretary and the Inspector General of Police Punjab. Personal efforts put forth by MD PSCA and Secretary Finance resulted in timely completion of the project.

arrested: Investigation Police Kahna claimed to have arrested two members of Ali Raza alias Gholi dacoit gang and recovered cash, valuables, a bike and weapons from them on Monday. The accused have been identified as Ali Raza and Ilyas. A number of cases have also been traced out against them. SP Model Town Imran Sethi announced commendatory certificates for the police.

Meanwhile, Dolphin Squad claimed to have arrested 17 people involved in doing wheelie, drugs peddling, mobile snatching, having illegal weapons and kite flying during patrolling and snap checking.

SP Nadeem Khokhar had directed the force to enhance patrolling and take strict action against miscreants. Dolphin police took action against the accused during the last two days and got cases registered against them.

FINED: City Traffic Police imposed fines on 68,688 bikers without helmets in the entire City while only on Mall Road 11,309 bikers were challaned during the last one week. CTO Liaqat Ali Malik led an awareness walk of children on Mall Road on Monday. He appealed to the youth and their parents to abide by traffic laws.

Demo: Residents of Multan staged a protest demonstration at Club Chowk by blocking the entrance of GOR-I against police for allegedly defrauding them on Monday. They demanded recovery of Rs 30.55 million from them. They threatened of self-immolation if justice was not done. CM Usman Buzdar took notice of the protest and called them in his office for meeting.

SUICIDE bid: A man received burns in an attempt to burn himself after scuffling with his wife in Raiwind police limits. Police shifted the injured to hospital in a critical condition. He was identified as Riaz.

Body found: A 50-year-old man was found dead in Bhatti Gate police limits on Monday. Police removed the body to morgue. The man is yet to be identified.

OIL TANKER: An oil tanker was stuck in the Campus Bridge underpass which resulted in huge traffic mess on Canal Road. Rescuers and traffic police reached the scene and removed the tanker after hectic efforts. However, no loss of life or injury to anyone was reported in the incident. Long queues of vehicles were witnessed on both sides of the canal.

