Punjab ordered to enforce smoking ban law at public places

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Monday directed the Punjab government to strictly enforce laws relating to a ban on "smoking" in public places as well as in educational institutions.

Justice Ali Akbar Qureshi commenced proceedings on a petition filed for strict action and implementation of the laws relating to ban smoking. The court directed the Punjab chief secretary to convene a meeting and convey the message to the relevant departments. Petitioner's counsel advocate Azhar Siddique contended the court that no implementation of the law was being ensured which meant we did not want to stop smoking in our institutions.

He said the tradition of smoking in educational institutions was not only creating bad impact but also affecting the health of innocent students. He submitted that smoking was also causing different diseases in public offices while the students were becoming addicts in educational institutions but the authorities concerned were playing a role of silent spectators.

He also quoted the report prepared by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) claiming more than 800,000 people between the age of 15 and 64 are addicted to use heroin on a regular basis in Pakistan. He said universities, private, government schools, colleges have to be made accountable if students are found addict.

He contended that institutes have a need to educate the students on the adverse effects of these drugs for them, their future and their families. The government needs to make an example of the criminals who are involved with drug distribution and playing with the future of Pakistan. Meanwhile, Justice Qureshi also summoned DG social welfare in person by October 2 (today).