AC reserves verdict on NAB petition to sell off Dar’s assets

ISLAMABAD: The Accountability Court (AC) on Monday reserved its verdict on National Accountability Bureau (NAB) application seeking permission to sell off former finance minister Ishaq Dar’s assets.

AC Judge Muhammad Bashir reserved the judgment after NAB submitted details of the absconding former finance minister. Ishaq Dar is accused of accumulating assets beyond known sources of income.

According to NAB, Dar owns three flats in Dubai, a house in Lahore’s Gulberg, four plots in Islamabad and one luxury car. NAB also informed the court that the former finance minister is a shareholder in three companies based in Dubai, while his wife owns six cars in Pakistan. “Dar and his wife have also invested Rs3,453,000 in Hajveri Holdings Pvt Limited,” NAB added.

NAB has filed a petition and sought permission to sell off assets of former finance minister Ishaq Dar, who was already declared as absconder by the accountability court. The former finance minister has been in London since October 2017 for his medical treatment. The accountability court already declared him an absconder in the corruption reference against him.

NAB Special Prosecutor Imran Shafiq filed petition which sought the permission to sell all assets held by Dar in Pakistan states that more than six months have passed but the accused (Ishaq Dar) has consciously and intentionally disappeared in order to avoid the process issued by this court.

The petition said that the accused pretended his ailment, but he is taking active part to perform his daily pursuits. He has failed to appear and justify his inability based on valid grounds.

The petition states that a proper order be issued through which a district officer (Revenue) may be ordered to appoint a receiver of the properties who may require to take possession, the rent or other revenues, being collected from these properties be received and collected by the receiver, and it must be deposited in the government treasury or as an alternative the district revenue officer be ordered to make appropriate arrangement for the sale of these properties.

The petition further states that moveable property also be taken into possession, and, if some perishable commodity is attached, the same be ordered to be sold immediately through the receiver for which appropriate order for the sale of moveable properties also be passed.

NAB further requested the court that another appropriate action which this learned court considers appropriate and necessary for the disposal/custody of the said properties of the proclaimed offender also be issued.

A reference against the former finance minister was filed by NAB in light of the Supreme Court’s July 28 verdict in the Panama Papers case. Dar had earlier been declared a proclaimed offender by the accountability court due to his continuous absence from the proceedings.