Pindiites need civic sense

“I haven’t understood yet why Pindiites despite being educated lack civic sense to keep their city clean. Many outclass each other in spitting, littering, misbehaving and using foul language,” says Imran Haider from Dhoke Khabba.

“One can’t even fail to notice encroachment on roads and other public land in different localities of the city. I did not find any market which is free from encroachment. People extend their houses and shops and encroach upon public space. It is a normal scene in the majority of the city market areas in and even in front of schools, mosques, where ‘rehriwallas’ are found to sell their food items to the students and namazis, says Ali Kazmi from Glass Factory Chowk.

On Iqbal Road, close to Committee Chowk, where fish shops abound, within a span of half an hour I saw one evening ten people, who spat on the ground. Similarly, on another occasion, near Chandni Chowk area, I came across several people spitting in public places. They included typically men and not a single woman,” says Aali Rizvi, resident of a nearby area.

Sheeba Mehdi from Fazal Town Phase-I says: “The tale of every neighbourhood is more or less the same. Littering is mostly done by middle-aged people, especially women, who are just seen sneaking out of their houses when the streets are empty and throw the garbage on to the street or the nearby vacant plot.”

“I have seen many middle-aged citizens, who throw away fruit peels, paper, plastic packets, drink bottles and wrappers in front of the houses of other people while passing through a certain street,” adds Sheeba Mehdi.

“In Commercial Market satellite Town, I observed a group of people littering messily in the market area in just half-an-hour, despite the fact there were dustbins close at hand. I think littering seems to be fast becoming a bad habit of the people, “says Kausar Jaffri, a customer there.

“The general kind of misbehaviour is, not giving way to the people walking behind them. Exceptions are of course there. Unfortunately, using offensive language or passing lewd comments is found more often than not among certain spoiled groups of young boys and they do not even bother that elders or women are standing in close proximity. They even whistle and make indecent gestures to each other,” says Sadaf Naqvi from Saddar Bazaar.

Mubeen Zaidi from Raja Bazaar says: “Scores of Pindiites think that civic sense is just about keeping our environment clean. No, it is much more than that; it consists of displaying concern for fellow citizens and demonstrating good manners in public places. Civic sense is collective moral value. How can we initiate it in kids, if we ourselves lack?”