Mon October 01, 2018
Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
October 1, 2018

Unauthorised use of emergency sirens, special lights: PSCA announces crackdown on violators

Punjab Safe Cities Authority announced onset of an aggressive crackdown on unauthorised use of privileged accessories such as emergency sirens and special lights, including flashers and blinkers.

Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) has warned all unauthorised users of above amenities to restrict and dismount illegal instruments and devices at once to avoid fine initially. Vehicles of non-starters will be impounded ultimately, said the PSCA spokesperson. PSCA's vigilant eyes will scour highways across the metropolis to spot all such law breakers and the same will be taken to task.

hit to death: Two men were killed and one injured by a speeding truck in the limits of Shalimar police on Sunday. Three persons, who were later identified, as Nadim, 30, Hassan Raza and Waqar, were asleep outside a hotel when a rashly-driven truck ran over them. As a result, all the three persons received fatal injuries. They were rushed to hospital where Nadim and Hassan Raza were pronounced dead. The condition of Waqar was also said to be precarious. Police shifted the bodies to morgue. In another incident, a 40-year-old woman was crushed to death by a rashly-driven van in the jurisdiction of Manawan police. The victim was identified as Razia Bibi. .

TWO SHOT AT: Two persons were shot at and wounded by robbers in various parts of the city on Sunday. Two robbers shot at and wounded a bike rider and deprived him of cash and a cell phone in the Kahna area. The injured man identified as Hassan was admitted to hospital. In another incident, a 24-year-old youth was shot at and wounded by two robbers in the Shahdara Town area.

