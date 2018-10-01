Buzdar felicitates China on national day

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has congratulated government, leadership and public of China on the national day of the People's Republic of China.

In his felicitating message, the CM said that the PTI government extends its good wishes for the people and the leadership of China on their national day. China is one of the world's biggest economies and most trustworthy and sincere friends of Pakistan who has supported Pakistan in every hour of need. Chinese nation under great leadership has made great struggle with sincerity against poverty, unemployment and injustice. Under the governance of President Xi Jin Ping China has touched new horizons of development and its rapid development and prosperity is a role model for international community.

The chief minister said that with the grace of Allah Almighty, Pakistan has also got a real leader Imran Khan. New Pakistan will strengthen strong and stable ties with China as we will learn from its development model to change Pakistan. He said that Pakistan and China have the same verdict in respect of global affairs, peace and mutual respect.

Besides, he said Pakistan China relations are touching new heights due to CPEC and their friendship is seen as an example in the world. The CM assured that this relationship will be stronger than ever in the era of Prime Minister Imran Khan.