JI expresses grief over deaths in Indonesia quake

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Senator Sirajul Haq has expressed deep grief over the loss of life in the devastating quake and floods in Indonesia.

In a letter addressed to the Indonesian President, the JI chief said that the people of Pakistan and the workers and leaders of the JI shared the grief of their Indonesian brethren caused by the natural calamity.

He prayed that the government and the people of Indonesia were able to face the situation with courage and resolve. The JI chief said that Indonesia and Pakistan were linked together through the bonds of religion. The people of Pakistan hoped that Indonesia would face this calamity in a befitting manner and continue its march on the road to development and prosperity.