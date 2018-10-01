Mon October 01, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
KP Governor House now open for public as well

KP Governor House now open for public as well

$10 billion a year

$10 billion a year
Who deposited Rs2.25 billion in Karachi falooda vendor’s account?

Who deposited Rs2.25 billion in Karachi falooda vendor’s account?
India behind terror attacks in Pakistan, says Qureshi

India behind terror attacks in Pakistan, says Qureshi
300 Pakistani property owners in UAE come under FBR radar

300 Pakistani property owners in UAE come under FBR radar
Complete text of statement by Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi at UN

Complete text of statement by Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi at UN
Video: Statement by Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi at UN

Video: Statement by Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi at UN
DG ISI among five three-star generals retiring tomorrow

DG ISI among five three-star generals retiring tomorrow
Billions found in falooda vendor’s bank account

Billions found in falooda vendor’s bank account
Pakistan allows export of 150 falcons to UAE

Pakistan allows export of 150 falcons to UAE

Top Story

OC
Our Correspondent
October 1, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Bottled water company case: SC seeks five-year record for forensic audit

LAHORE: A two-judge bench at the Supreme Court Lahore Registry resumed hearing of a suo motu case against extraction of groundwater by bottled water companies.

Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar directed a multinational mineral water company to present its five-year record for forensic audit; otherwise, the sale of bottled water would be banned and the factory sealed.

Barrister Aitzaz Ahsan appeared on behalf of the company and stated that his client was being subjected to discrimination. Dismissing his notion, the CJ said the counsel for a large company did not mean that court’s order should not be followed. The company’s bottled water had proved substandard in all previous laboratory tests, remarked the judge.

“Why should the factory not be sealed till provision of the record to auditors,” asked the CJ, directing the testing laboratory to furnish the report about samples of the company’s bottled water at the earliest.

Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar Sunday ordered a probe into the Gujjar Khan incident, in which the members of land mafia attacked a Christian family and torched their house and a car. On Sept 21, at least 12 suspects tortured the family of Bashir Masih, a retired sanitary worker of the Punjab Health Department, and set fire to their possessions in a bid to grab the property.

The apex court took notice after the Implementation Minority Rights Forum (IMRF) Chairman Samuel Pyara appeared before the Supreme Court Lahore Registry and filed an application regarding the incident. The chief justice sought a detailed report from the Punjab government and Inspector General Punjab Police Arif Nawaz Khan.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Martina Hingis announces pregnancy on 38th birthday

Martina Hingis announces pregnancy on 38th birthday
Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway: ´I´m a victim of sexual assault´

Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway: ´I´m a victim of sexual assault´
Paris names its first street after a fashion designer

Paris names its first street after a fashion designer
'Night School' tops weekend box office

'Night School' tops weekend box office

Photos & Videos

Hundreds killed in Indonesia quake-tsunami

Hundreds killed in Indonesia quake-tsunami
KP Governor House now open for public as well

KP Governor House now open for public as well

Who is the Pakistani fangirl India's going crazy about?

Who is the Pakistani fangirl India's going crazy about?

WATCH: Kanye West's first performance after changing his stage name to ‘Ye’

WATCH: Kanye West's first performance after changing his stage name to ‘Ye’