Chelsea end Liverpool’s perfect start

LONDON: Chelsea ended Liverpool’s perfect start to the Premier League season as the title contenders drew 1-1 at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

Liverpool had won all six of their previous league matches this term but, having lost to Chelsea in the League Cup in midweek, they fell behind on Saturday when Eden Hazard gave the hosts a 25th-minute lead at Stamford Bridge.

But Daniel Sturridge’s brilliant long-range strike a minute from full-time preserved Liverpool’s unbeaten league run.This result left Liverpool in second place, with champions Manchester City, who beat Brighton 2-0 earlier on Saturday, top on goal difference.

City showed the gulf in class between the two sides of Manchester as Brighton, who beat United earlier this season, were comfortably seen off at the Etihad thanks to goals either side of half-time from Raheem Sterling and Sergio Aguero.

United’s worst league start in 29 years means they are also five points adrift of Tottenham and Arsenal in the race for a place in the top four, with the North London clubs 2-0 victors over Huddersfield and Watford respectively.

City face a big trip to Hoffenheim in the Champions League in midweek having lost at home to Lyon to open their campaign, but they have suffered no such domestic struggles in defence of their title.

Leroy Sane’s pace again made a big impact as the German’s low cross was tapped home by Sterling at the back post for his fourth goal of the season.City could have had many more goals, but had to wait until 25 minutes from time when Aguero slotted home after a neat one-two with Sterling.

“Every time we lost the ball, we recovered and attacked with players at the edge of their penalty box. That is a dream for us,” said a delighted Pep Guardiola.Tottenham moved into fourth as Harry Kane scored twice in nine first-half minutes to easily see off struggling Huddersfield.

“It was a grind out there, the kind of games where it feels good when you win, a battle with tough defenders,” said Kane.Arsenal stayed level with their north London neighbours on 12 points with a seventh straight win in all competitions as a Craig Cathcart own goal and Mesut Ozil’s finish earned all three points in the final 10 minutes at the Emirates.

Everton ended a four-game winless run to beat Fulham 3-0 as Gylfi Sigurdsson made amends for missing an earlier penalty to score twice either side of Cenk Tosun’s first goal of the season.

Wolves’ impressive return to the top flight continued thanks to late goals from Ivan Cavaleiro and Jonny Castro to earn a 2-0 win over Southampton.Newcastle remain winless and in the bottom three after a 2-0 defeat at home to Leicester with two of England’s World Cup squad members Jamie Vardy and Harry Maguire on target.