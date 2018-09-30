Govt to extend tax returns date to Oct 31

ISLAMABAD: The government will extend the date for filing annual tax returns till October 31.

Finance Minister Assad Umar, State Minister for Revenue Hammad Azhar and FBR Chairman Jehanzeb Khan held consultations with Members Land Revenue Operations in this regard.

Governor State Bank of Pakistan Tariq Bajwa directed the tax collecting authorised bank branches to remain open till late at night across the country today (Sunday) despite holiday. Meanwhile, the Customs Department of Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has achieved duty target of first quarter of current fiscal year today (September 29, 2018).

According to statistics, Rs158 billion was deposited in the head of customs collectorate of the whole country on Saturday (September 29). According to the FBR sources, customs collectorate would collect customs duty till today’s night (Sunday) in the whole country. It is expected billion of rupees would be deposited today too.