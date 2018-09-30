Sun September 30, 2018
Business

OC
Our Correspondent
September 30, 2018

PRCL allowed to conduct window re-takaful operations

ISLAMABAD: The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has authorised the Pakistan Reinsurance Company Limited (PRCL) to conduct window re-takaful operations, a statement said on Saturday.

Since its formation in 2002, PRCL is playing its part in the economy as the country’s only reinsurance company, offering reinsurance to the general insurance sector of Pakistan. However, there was no entity in Pakistan, which could provide re-takaful cover for the takaful and window takaful operators, it added.

The authorisation given to PRCL to conduct window re-takaful operations has opened the doors of new business opportunities for the state-owned reinsurer.

This will also enable the locally-established takaful operators to obtain re-takaful cover from within Pakistan at competitive terms without outflow of capital from the country in the form of re-takaful premium, the statement said.

Pakistan Reinsurance Company Limited is rated AA by JCR-VIS credit rating company, which is approved by SECP and the State Bank of Pakistan. The SECP said the authorisation will pave the way not only for its future growth, but also for insurance and the takaful sector of Pakistan.

