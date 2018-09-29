JI for trial of all named in Panama Papers

MULTAN: Jamaat-e-Islami ameer Sirajul Haq Friday claimed that the Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf government had not allocated a single penny for dams.

He said Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan assemblies had rejected construction of Kalabagh Dam through resolutions. There is a consensus on the construction of Bhasha Dam which should be constructed on priority basis.

Addressing a press conference here, he expressed complete disappointment over the biased process of accountability, saying 436 persons were listed in the Panama Papers but only Mian Nawaz Sharif was trialed while the remaining 435 corrupt people were yet not convicted. Neither these 435 corrupt men were called for hearing nor they were issued notices to appear before the courts. He said those shifted the country’s wealth abroad were still at large.

Haq said the files of 150 mega corruption scandals were waiting to be processed for action in the NAB. The NAB bosses must open files of 150 mega corruption cases for fair trial. He urged the Chief Justice of Pakistan for taking action against the remaining corrupt persons of Panama Papers and trial of 150 mega corruption cases. He said the PTI had promised, in its manifesto, creating the south Punjab province in 100 days and now is the time to fulfill this promise because the PML-N and PPP had already developed consensus over the creation of south Punjab province.