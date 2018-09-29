FATA floor HBL, Multan crush ZTBL

KARACHI: Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) pulled off their first win when they outclassed Habib Bank Limited (HBL) by 233 runs thanks to Asif Afridi’s fine bowling on the final day of their fourth round Pool A fixture of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2018-19 at the Abbottabad Cricket Stadium on Friday.

Asif, left-arm pacer, took 6-36 to enable FATA to dismiss HBL for 106 in their second innings while chasing a stiff target of 340.Umar Akmal top-scored with 27 off 36 balls which featured three fours and a couple of sixes. Asif finished with match figures of 8 for 106.

Earlier after claiming an 81-run lead, FATA resumed their second innings at 78-1 and declared it at 258-8 in 80.2 overs. Mohammad Talha remained not out on 54 which came off 75 balls and had six fours and three sixes. Asif Afridi belted 43 with five fours and one six. Medium pacer Ammad Butt and Israr-ul-Haq got four wickets each.

FATA posted 437 all out in their first innings. In response, HBL were bowled out for 356.Meanwhile in a Pool B fixture at Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan recorded their second win when they bulldozed Zarai Taraqiati Bank Limited (ZTBL) by an innings and 84 runs.

In response to ZTBL’s first innings total of 223, Multan rode on the batting exploits of Imran Rafiq (148) and Khalil Ullah (96) to post 486-9 declared after resuming their first innings at 265-3. Usman Liaquat hit 61. Imran Khan and Haider Ali got three wickets each.

After conceding 263 runs lead, ZTBL’s batting also flopped in the second innings and they folded for only 179 in 57.1 overs. Haseeb-Ur-Rehman made 46 while Aun Abbas chipped in with 42. Ahsan Baig got 4-44. Ali Usman captured 3-27.

ZTBL piled up 223 in their first innings.The Pool A outing at the LCCA Ground, Lahore, between Khan Research Laboratories (KRL) and Lahore Whites ended in a draw with the latter gaining three points due to first innings lead.

Chasing a tricky target of 194, KRL resumed their second innings at four without a loss and went on to reach 90-4 till the end of the match. Azeem Ghumman belted 35 while Jaahid Ali made 28.Lahore Whites made 182 and 177 while KRL scored 166 in their first innings.