Fri September 28, 2018
Indian vice air chief accidentally shoots himself

Bank accounts with Rs10mln monthly deposit on FBR radar

Shah Mehmood Qureshi’s son, nephew made parliamentary secretaries

PM under mounting pressure to exempt blue-eyed bureaucrats from transfer policy

Dolphin Force officials divide the internet after helping female riders in Lahore

Bushra Bibi says Imran Khan has no greed for anything at all

Asad Umar denies favour to brother Zubair

Fawad Chaudhry, Nafisa Shah up in arms, trade barbs on Twitter

Return of the jinns

Karan Johar's magnum opus stars SRK, Aamir, Ranveer and Deepika

National

BR
Bureau report
September 28, 2018

ANP resolution seeks unblocking of CNICs

PESHAWAR: Awami National Party (ANP) has submitted a resolution in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly to demand the federal government to unblock the national identity cards of the Pakhtuns.

ANP’s provincial general secretary and parliamentary leader in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Sardar Hussain Babak presented the resolution. He demanded the steps from the federal government for resolving the issue being faced by thousands of Pakhtuns.

Sardar Hussain Babak asked the government to take the issue seriously as people were faced with severe problems due to the blocking of their CNICs.

Pakhtuns are residing in all parts of the country due to displacement from their native areas due to terrorism while blocking of CNICs had added to their miseries, he said. He asked the Ministry of Interior to take practical steps for resolving the issue.

