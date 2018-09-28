Fri September 28, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Indian vice air chief accidentally shoots himself

Indian vice air chief accidentally shoots himself
Bank accounts with Rs10mln monthly deposit on FBR radar

Bank accounts with Rs10mln monthly deposit on FBR radar
Shah Mehmood Qureshi’s son, nephew made parliamentary secretaries

Shah Mehmood Qureshi’s son, nephew made parliamentary secretaries
PM under mounting pressure to exempt blue-eyed bureaucrats from transfer policy

PM under mounting pressure to exempt blue-eyed bureaucrats from transfer policy
Dolphin Force officials divide the internet after helping female riders in Lahore

Dolphin Force officials divide the internet after helping female riders in Lahore

Bushra Bibi says Imran Khan has no greed for anything at all

Bushra Bibi says Imran Khan has no greed for anything at all
Asad Umar denies favour to brother Zubair

Asad Umar denies favour to brother Zubair
Fawad Chaudhry, Nafisa Shah up in arms, trade barbs on Twitter

Fawad Chaudhry, Nafisa Shah up in arms, trade barbs on Twitter
Return of the jinns

Return of the jinns
Karan Johar's magnum opus stars SRK, Aamir, Ranveer and Deepika

Karan Johar's magnum opus stars SRK, Aamir, Ranveer and Deepika

Top Story

A
APP
September 28, 2018

Share

Advertisement

US-India strategic alliance can’t be changed on Pak insistence: Qureshi

UNITED NATIONS: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said on Thursday that US-India strategic alliance could not be changed on Pakistan’s insistence.

Foreign Minister Qureshi met European Union's High Representative of the European Union on Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Federica Mogherini and discussed steps to strengthen cooperation between Pakistan and the EU.

The two leaders, who met on the sidelines of 73rd Session of the UN General Assembly in New York, highlighted the positive impact of European Union's "GSP Plus" status on trade between Pakistan and the EU, according to an official statement.

Pakistan acquired the GSP plus status in 2013 that grants member states duty-free access to 96 percent of Pakistani exports to the EU.

They also agreed to continue work together for the strengthening cooperation in the fields of trade and investment, development, migration and peace and security.

The foreign minister also briefed the Hhigh Representative on the regional situation.

He reiterated that an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace process was the only viable option for a lasting peace in Afghanistan.

Peace and stability in Afghanistan was in the best interest of all, including Pakistan and the region.

The foreign minister reiterated the invitation to the High Representative to visit Pakistan in November this year for the Pakistan-EU Strategic Dialogue.

The High Representative said she was looking forward to the visit, the statement said.

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi stressed for more betterment in bilateral ties with the United Kingdom.

Qureshi met his British Counterpart Jeremy Hunt in New York on the side lines of 73rd session of the UNGA. Qureshi stressed enhancing cooperation in political, security and defence trade and investment in education and development spheres.

Earlier, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi met Saudi Minister of Foreign Minister Adel bin Ahmad Al Jubeir. Both reiterated their desire to work closely for enhancing bilateral trade business and investment relations, said Foreign Office spokesperson Dr Mohammad Faisal.

The FO spokesperson said that Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Adel bin Ahmad Al Jubeir agreed to convene the next round of bilateral political consultations at an early date.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

I wanted to quit whatever I had been doing: Shah Rukh Khan

I wanted to quit whatever I had been doing: Shah Rukh Khan
Bollywood stands up in support of Tanushree Dutta

Bollywood stands up in support of Tanushree Dutta

US State Dept spokesperson sings a song in Urdu, surprises people

US State Dept spokesperson sings a song in Urdu, surprises people
Instagram model murdered at wheel of Porsche in Baghdad

Instagram model murdered at wheel of Porsche in Baghdad

Photos & Videos

Mike Tyson arrives in India amidst tight security

Mike Tyson arrives in India amidst tight security

US State Dept spokesperson sings a song in Urdu, surprises people

US State Dept spokesperson sings a song in Urdu, surprises people
'Game of Thrones' final season will disappoint some fans: Sophie Turner

'Game of Thrones' final season will disappoint some fans: Sophie Turner
Happy Birthday Ranbir Kapoor!

Happy Birthday Ranbir Kapoor!