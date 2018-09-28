Fri September 28, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Indian vice air chief accidentally shoots himself

Indian vice air chief accidentally shoots himself
PM under mounting pressure to exempt blue-eyed bureaucrats from transfer policy

PM under mounting pressure to exempt blue-eyed bureaucrats from transfer policy
Bank accounts with Rs10mln monthly deposit on FBR radar

Bank accounts with Rs10mln monthly deposit on FBR radar
Fawad Chaudhry, Nafisa Shah up in arms, trade barbs on Twitter

Fawad Chaudhry, Nafisa Shah up in arms, trade barbs on Twitter
Asad Umar denies favour to brother Zubair

Asad Umar denies favour to brother Zubair
Return of the jinns

Return of the jinns
Asia Cup 2018: Cricket 'has no boundaries' for India-Pakistan superfan friends

Asia Cup 2018: Cricket 'has no boundaries' for India-Pakistan superfan friends
The dam controversy

The dam controversy
Asia Cup: Bangladesh thrash Pakistan by 37 runs, face India in final

Asia Cup: Bangladesh thrash Pakistan by 37 runs, face India in final
Tanushree Dutta-Nana Patekar fiasco: Eyewitness recounts harassment incident

Tanushree Dutta-Nana Patekar fiasco: Eyewitness recounts harassment incident

Islamabad

RK
Rasheed Khalid
September 28, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Mini-budget discouraging tax filing

Islamabad: Farhatullah Babar, General-Secretary PPP-P, has said that by allowing non-taxpayers and non-filers to purchase land and motor cars, the government has legitimised corruption, incentivised non-tax return filers and further burdened taxpayers.

Mr Babar was addressing a discussion on ‘Amendments in Finance Bill 2018-19’ organised here by Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI).

The PPP former Senator said that the government failed to provide a comprehensive roadmap to revamp and streamline economy and regional trade. No economy of the world has sign of improvement without trade with its neighbours, he continued. He said that the mini-budget presented by the government was utter disappointment, as it supported the corrupt mafia of the country. He said that the biggest corruption is deeply rooted in sale and purchase of land and the budget rewards the corrupt land mafia.

PTI Senator Nouman Wazir Khattak said that when PTI came into power, the economy was in shambles. He claimed that his government raised the tax rates on imports of only luxury items to cut the import bill. He promised to take concrete measures with consultation of stakeholders to bring the non-taxpayers into tax net. He said that the government requires at least next 3 to 4 months analysing economic crisis and finding ways to come out of the crisis. He said that Pakistan required 10 percent growth rate and aligning foreign policy with economy and trade.

Dr Vaqar Ahmed, Joint Executive Director, SDPI, said that the government tried to keep the income tax structure progressive through maintaining the low rate of tax on lower income groups. The advanced tax on transaction through the banking system by non-filers was increased. He said that this measure should be accompanied by a reduction in time and cost of becoming a filer where all scheduled banks should be allowed the powers to facilitate a willing person to become a filer. He asked the government to review its decision to allow non-filers to purchase property and motor vehicles.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Pakistani-American Shahid Khan moves closer to £600m Wembley purchase

Pakistani-American Shahid Khan moves closer to £600m Wembley purchase
Pakistan drops Amir, recalls Wahab for Australia Test series

Pakistan drops Amir, recalls Wahab for Australia Test series
Kaun Banega Crorepati 10 just found its first crorepati and its a woman

Kaun Banega Crorepati 10 just found its first crorepati and its a woman

Neymar and Mbappe satins are Paris fashion must-haves

Neymar and Mbappe satins are Paris fashion must-haves

Photos & Videos

Even my flop films do business of over INR100 crore: Salman Khan

Even my flop films do business of over INR100 crore: Salman Khan

'Thugs of Hindustan' trailer launch leaves movie buffs anticipated

'Thugs of Hindustan' trailer launch leaves movie buffs anticipated

Google dedicates a doodle to itself as it turns 20

Google dedicates a doodle to itself as it turns 20
WATCH: On-board with Dubai ruling family's first female pilot

WATCH: On-board with Dubai ruling family's first female pilot