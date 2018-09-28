Breast cancer awareness campaign from Oct 2

LAHORE: The month of October is celebrated as breast cancer awareness month across the globe. Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Centre (SKMCH&RC) will launch its annual drive from October 2.

According to a press release issued here on Thursday, like previous years, actresses Mahira Khan, Maya Ali and Sanam Saeed will be the goodwill ambassadors of this campaign. Breast cancer is the most common cancer amongst women all around the world, and in Pakistan, one out of nine are at the risk of getting breast cancer in their life. Breast cancer claims 40,000 lives per year in Pakistan. However, early detection and improved treatment can increase the chances of survival by approx. 90pc and this can be achieved by creating widespread awareness about breast cancer. During the month of October, a wide number of activities, events and awareness sessions at female college, universities and corporate sector organisations will be organised.