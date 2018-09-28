Soldier martyred in cross-border militant attack

MIRANSHAH: A soldier of the Frontier Corps (FC) embraced martyrdom in a cross-border militants’ attack in the North Waziristan tribal district on Thursday, official sources said.

The militants attacked a security post from Afghanistan along the border, they said, adding, a soldier and member of FC Bhittani Rifles Fathullah was martyred in the attack.

Meanwhile, the funeral prayer for the martyred soldier was offered and he was laid to rest in a graveyard in Abizer area in Tank. People from various walks of life attended the last rites of the departed soldier.

A small contingent of FC presented guard of honor to the fallen soldier and displayed national flag on his grave. The FC solders also laid a floral wreath on the grave of Fathullah.