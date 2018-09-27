NAB reference: Gilani seeks permanent exemption

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Yusuf Raza Gilani on Wednesday appeared before an accountability court in corruption reference and requested for permanent exemption from appearing before court as he is already facing four cases in Karachi courts.

Accountability Court Judge Arshad Malik had summoned Gilani in connection with the case after the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Rawalpindi earlier this month filed a reference against him over the misuse of authority. In his application for permanent exemption from appearing before the court former PM Gilani stated that he can’t appear in person before the court because of the security reasons. He further stated that he is already appearing before Karachi courts in four different cases so it would be difficult for him to appear before Accountability Court here in Islamabad.

The court issued notices to NAB over the former PM’s request and directed to submit its reply in next hearing. The court has also directed former PM Yusuf Raza Gilani to submit surety bonds worth Rs1 million to ensure his appearance. The next hearing of the case is set on 22nd October.

While talking to media outside the court former PM said that the case is ongoing and the allegations are not yet clear. “I only know that there was no loss to the national exchequer,” he said. He said that Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) respects courts and he is certain he will be acquitted in this case.

Former PM said that this was not the first time that he was appearing before a court and he had previously served a five-year prison sentence.

Gilani said that four former prime ministers of Pakistan are facing the courts. There are cases ongoing against Nawaz Sharif, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Raja Pervaiz Ashraf.

Earlier, NAB Rawalpindi filed a reference against Yusuf Raza Gilani, former Ministry of Information Technology secretary Farooq Awan, former Universal Services Fund (USF) chief executive officer Riaz Asher Siddiqui, Midas CEO Inam Akbar, former secretary of the USF Syed Hasan Sheikh and former personal assistant to PRO IT Muhammad Hanif for “misuse of authority in illegal publicity campaign through M/s Midas Pvt Ltd and attempt to cause loss to the national exchequer.”

As per details shared in NAB handout, during the 26th USF board meeting held on December 28, 2011, accused Yusuf Raza Gilani (the then prime minister), being minister of IT and as chairman of the USF board, directed to run a media campaign for highlighting achievements of the USF.

Farooq Awan, the former secretary of the Ministry of Information Technology, misused his authority in running the illegal publicity campaign through M/s Midas Pvt Ltd in violations of rules and attempts to cause loss to the national exchequer.